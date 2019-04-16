Smoke and fire damaged several Clinton apartments in a 12-unit complex Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were called at 2:35 p.m. to 846 Gateway Ave. #6 to a report of smoke coming from around the door.
When firefighters arrived they found nothing showing from the complex.
Firefighters entered the building and found thick, black smoke coming from apartment #6, according to a news release from the fire department.
The building was evacuated and one male and two dogs were removed by ladder from an upper back patio deck. The building next door also was cleared because of smoke.
The fire was contained to the apartment and was extinguished in 20 minutes.
Crews remained on the scene for two hours.
The occupant was gone at the time of the fire.
A family cat was removed as firefighters first entered the apartment, was given oxygen, but did not survive.
Smoke detectors alerted some residents in other apartments to the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated to be at $40,000 to the apartment and $10,000 to the contents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Assisting Clinton firefighters were the Camanche Fire Department, Clinton police, animal control and the American Red Cross.