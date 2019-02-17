Ivory Justice and Christine Fay stood in the winter's night, snow falling around them. He in a sweatshirt and sweatpants. She in the only jacket she could grab in a second's notice.
The two, without shelter, were told a Red Cross volunteer would soon be by to assist. The pair was just grateful to be safe.
"We were told to look for the Red Cross,'' said Justice, after his and Fay's third floor apartment in Davenport was damaged severely by fire Sunday night.
The two, living in the B (middle) Complex of Davenport's Breckenridge Apartments, escaped injury after fire swept through the middle building on the three-building complex on Davenport's North Division and 43rd streets. "We are OK, we just need to get situated and find out what's next.''
According to Justice, the fire that displaced several people living in the complex, began in Apartment 304 of the B Complex. Next door to he and Fay.
"I heard a smoke alarm -- glad of those -- in the apartment next door (304),'' Justice said. "And as I got up and opened the door to get out, I got hit with nothing but smoke. I reached for her (Fay) and we crawled our way out. I was literally knocked to the floor by the smoke.''
Justice also lauded Davenport Fire and Rescue for its work.
"They were on it in a hurry,'' he said. "Just thank the Good Lord everyone is safe."
Fay said the timing was just right for them to escape harm. As of Sunday, no serious injuries were reported from the fire that closed traffic on North Division for much of the evening.
"If we don't hear the (smoke) alarms and we wait, you never know what would have happened,'' she said. "I don't know what's next, but we are OK.''