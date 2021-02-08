Fire damages Davenport apartments

A Sunday afternoon fire damaged a two-story apartment complex in Davenport.

Firefighters were called at 12:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of W. 9th Street to a report of a structure fire. The involved structure was a 2-story apartment complex with six units.

When fire crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the front door of one apartment. One person inside the apartment at the time of the fire had safely exited prior to the arrival of fire crews, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department.

Upon entry, firefighters encountered smoke throughout the home and fire in the basement. Heavy fire conditions prevented the firefighters from initially entering the basement. Fire crews were able to enter the basement of an adjacent apartment and cut a hole through the wood frame wall allowing them to extinguish the fire in the involved basement, said fire officials.

Crews removed a dog to safety from the involved apartment. There were three families in the apartment building at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Five fire apparatus and one command vehicle were dispatched, with an initial response of 16 personnel. All fire companies remained on scene to check for fire extension and investigative purposes.