A fire Monday afternoon in Davenport damaged a commercial building, though no people were hurt.

Firefighters responded at 1:27 p.m. to investigate a report of fire in a building in the 2600 block of Research Parkway, according to the Davenport Fire Department. The initial report, from an employee, was of fire in a semitrailer inside the building. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from several overhead doors.

Crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes, but they remained at the building for part of the afternoon to turn off the sprinkler system and remove smoke from the building, the department said.

The business, not identified by the department, was open at the time of the fire, but everyone got out of the building before firefighters arrived, the department said. There was heavy damage from heat, smoke and water in the building.

There were 19 firefighters and seven vehicles involved in fighting the fire, the department said.

The incident remained under investigation, the department said.