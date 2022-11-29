 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages Davenport home but causes no injuries

A person escaped without injury from a fire Monday in their Davenport home.

Davenport firefighters went around 10:52 a.m. to the 800 block of Gaines Street to investigate a report of a fire, according to a department news release. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor and put the fire out within 10 minutes.

The homeowner, who was not identified in detail, had already left the home on their own and called 911, according to the news release. No injuries resulting from the fire were reported.

The homeowner did not require help from the Red Cross, the release states.

The fire caused minor smoke and structure damage to the home, but the cause remained under investigation Tuesday, the release states.

