Fire damages Davenport home Sunday
A fire at a Davenport home Sunday is under investigation.

Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said in a news release that firefighters were called to a home at 614 W. 16th St. at 3:10 p.m.

Upon arrival firefighters noticed substantial smoke coming out of the attic vents. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

No one was injured.

Three occupants were displaced from the home, but no assistance was needed from the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and Western Illinois.

