Fire damages Davenport home
Davenport firefighters were called to a house fire Thursday afternoon in the city's Garden Addition.

Firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a report of a house fire in the 3600 block of Orchard Avenue.

Five fire apparatus and one command vehicle were dispatched for a total of 16 personnel responding.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the front room of the two-story, wood-frame, single-family home with a detached garage.

No one was home when firefighters arrived.

The fire, which was contained to the front room, was brought under control in about 10 minutes. There was extensive smoke damage throughout the entire home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

