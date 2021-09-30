Fire damages Davenport house

Davenport residents woke to the smell of smoke of their garage on fire Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 3:10 a.m. call to 2506 W. 18th St. with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle responded for a total response of 16 personnel.
The caller, who turned in the alarm, said occupants of the home saw heavy smoke coming from their attached two car garage.
All occupants were able to self-evacuate the residence.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which was contained to the garage.
Minimal damage was caused to the interior of the building by fire extension and smoke.
There were no injuries.
The occupants were able to re-occupy the building after the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Quad-City Times