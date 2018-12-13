Davenport firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a detached garage behind 1134 Tremont Ave.
The tenants of the rental home said they were getting ready to go out when they saw flames coming from the garage.
Firefighters were dispatched at 8:55 p.m. and quickly put out the blaze. Firefighters also inspected the nearby two-story, five-bedroom home as there was some smoke inside, but the fire did not spread to the house.
The house, built in 1900, is a rental property owned by First Financial Group LC in Bettendorf.
No one was injured.