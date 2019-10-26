{{featured_button_text}}
A fire damages this home in LeClaire on Saturday.

 TARA BECKER / tbecker@qctimes.com

A fire late Saturday morning damaged a home in LeClaire.

Firefighters were called around 11:15 a.m. to a house on Country Club Court. Flames and a large plume of smoke were visible.

A house next door also was damaged.

Fire departments from LeClaire, Riverdale, Bettendorf and Princeton responded to the scene. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and LeClaire Police Department also responded.

The LeClaire Fire Department said that the investigation into the fire is ongoing and that a news release with more details could be issued Sunday afternoon. 

