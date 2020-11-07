 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages Milan business building
breaking topical alert top story

Fire damages Milan business building

{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters from multiple Illinois Quad-City agencies battled a large blaze Saturday night in Milan at a building that is home to two companies, Moore Monument and Granite Company and Wilbert Burial Vaults.

Moore Monument and Granite is located at 630 10th Avenue West, while the adjoining Wilbert Burial Vaults is located at 636 10th Avenue West.

A man watching the fire from his home across the street from the businesses said he saw smoke and then flames at about 6:40 p.m.

Flames shooting high into the air could be seen for blocks while the thick smoke from the blaze was caught by the wind coming from the southwest that took it into south Rock Island where it hung in the air over homes and businesses.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Residents of the Shady Lane Mobile Home Park, at 652 10th Ave. W., stood outside and watched firefighters work.

Electricity had been cut to the area. One man said he received a text from MidAmerican Energy saying that power would be restored by 10:45 p.m.

Everyone who had a cell phone was taking photos or video of the blaze.

Many residents of Milan heard there was a fire in their town and went to see what was happening.

Firefighters from the Blackhawk Fire Protection District, Orion, Coyne Center, Rock Island, Coal Valley, Moline, Andalusia, among others were called in to fight the blaze. No fire officials were available for comment Saturday night.

This is a developing story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

1:21
Milan fire

Milan fire

Firefighters battle a blaze Saturday in the building that houses Moore Monument and Granite Company and Wilbert Burial Vaults. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Multiple units respond to a large structure fire in Milan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News