A mobile home fire kept Davenport firefighters busy late Monday.
Shortly before midnight the Davenport Fire Department received a report of a mobile home on fire in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street.
Five fire apparatus and one command vehicle responded to the fire.
When fire crews arrived they found smoke coming from inside the structure, according to District Chief Robbie Minnaert.
Firefighters forced open the front door to search for occupants. No residents were found to be home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire inside the rear portion of the mobile home.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were on scene for about two 2 hours.
The American Red Cross responded to the scene and assisted the family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.