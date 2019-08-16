An unattended candle is being blamed for a fire that damaged a house in Moline.
The fire was reported at 10:16 a.m., Thursday.
The first crews arriving to the two-story structure at 2907 2nd St., Moline, found moderate smoke and heat throughout the first floor.
Three residents who were home at the time were able to self-evacuate and met emergency crews at the front of the structure.
Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and advanced to the area of origin. Burning debris was collected and removed from the structure. Fire crews also removed an interior door that sustained fire damage.
The area of origin was near the door to the laundry room off the kitchen area. Damage was limited to the kitchen/dining room area.
The cause of the fire was an unattended candle.