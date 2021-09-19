Fire destroys house in Moline

Residents avoided injury and got their two cats and one dog to safety, but a house that caught fire Saturday evening in Moline was a total loss, according to the Moline Fire Department.
Neighboring structures were not damaged, according to the department, and the American Red Cross was notified to help the families.
Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 6:40 p.m. to a structure fire at 1808 15th Ave., according to a news release.
Upon arrival, they found the three-story, two-family residence fully involved, with fire and smoke showing from the main floor. While searching the home for occupants, firefighters discovered the fire had made its way into the attic through the walls.
The fast-advancing fire was difficult to contain, according to the release, and took about three hours to get under control. Firefighters remained at the house into the night, completing salvage and overhaul information.
Firefighters said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
One firefighter suffered minor burns to the wrist while performing suppression operations but was treated at the scene and did not require a hospital visit.
The cause of the fire was not determined, and an investigation was being completed by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau.
The release said 17 on-duty personnel were part of the first response, staffing a command car, three engines, one aerial unit and two ambulances. Two off-duty chief officers and the fire marshal also responded.
Moline was assisted by the Moline Police Department; fire departments from East Moline, Rock Island and the Rock Island Arsenal; the Moline Second Alarmers; and Mid-American Energy.