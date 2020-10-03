Fire destroys Moline house early Saturday morning

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning the Moline Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 2406 47th St.

According to a release from the Moline Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether, the first unit on scene reported the structure was a small, one-story, single-family, residential structure fully engulfed in fire.

The house is being reported as a total loss.

Due to the advanced nature of the fire, an immediate defensive attack was initiated, with neighboring homes protected with secondary hose lines.

The fire department said the residence was occupied by one male who was found safe outside the harm when fire crews arrived. The subject said the house contained several oxygen bottles and ammunition the crews needed to be aware of.

Multiple units from multiple agencies were on scene for approximately two house completing salvage and overhaul and searching for pockets of fire to extinguish.