Camanche firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday night that destroyed a semi-tractor and damaged a building next to where the truck was parked.
Firefighters were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to ADM Trucking, 504 21 St.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the 2012 Mack semi-tractor totally engulfed in fire with heavy black smoke coming from the vehicle.
The 14 firefighters on the scene were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage to the vehicle and another $10,000 to the building that was next to the parked semi. The semi was considered a total loss.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire appears to be a mechanical malfunction.
Assisting the Camanche Fire Department were the Camanche Police Department and MidAmerican Energy.