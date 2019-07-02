{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

A chimney fire at Jim's Rib Haven, 531 24th St., Rock Island, has been extinguished and clean-up has begun.

Firefighters were called to the scene after 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags