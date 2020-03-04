Fire in Moline: No injuries, limited damage to building on River Drive

Moline Firefighters work on finding the source of smoke coming from the rear of the former Post Office on River Drive in Moline, Illinois Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Firefighters work on a building at River Drive and 18th Street in Moline Wednesday morning. No obvious flames were available.
Moline Firefighters work on finding the source of smoke coming from the rear of the former Post Office on River Drive in Moline, Illinois Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Moline Firefighters work on finding the source of smoke coming from the rear of the former Post Office on River Drive in Moline, Illinois Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
A fire caused some damage to a building at 1800 River Drive in Moline at about noon Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.
According to Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether of the Moline Fire Department, a call reporting the fire came in at 11:50 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was coming from the roof.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The fire, which was limited to the roof, was extinguished quickly.
No damage estimate was available, but it was not expected to be significant.
Regenwether said the building apparently was vacant, but the utilities were on.
River Drive has been reopened after being closed between 17th and 19th streets while firefighters were on the scene.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter