Fire in Moline: No injuries, limited damage to building on River Drive

A fire caused some damage to a building at 1800 River Drive in Moline at about noon Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.

According to Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether of the Moline Fire Department, a call reporting the fire came in at 11:50 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was coming from the roof.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fire, which was limited to the roof, was extinguished quickly.

No damage estimate was available, but it was not expected to be significant.

Regenwether said the building apparently was vacant, but the utilities were on.

River Drive has been reopened after being closed between 17th and 19th streets while firefighters were on the scene.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0