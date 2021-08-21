Fire leaves Moline home 'uninhabitable'

Four people escaped uninjured, but a house fire left a Moline residence "uninhabitable" Friday night.
According to a media release from Moline Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether, the Moline Fire Department was dispatched at 9:06 p.m. Friday to a structure fire at 214 17th Ave.
Alerted by neighbors, four individuals were able to evacuate the house unharmed.
Upon arriving, firefighters saw smoke coming from an upstairs window in the two-story, single-family residence. The main fire was in an upstairs bedroom and was extinguished in short time, according to the release.
Assisted by several other fire companies, the Moline Fire Department remained on the scene for about two hours inspecting the house for any other fire and completing "salvage and overhaul."
The cause of the fire remained undetermined, but the Moline Fire Department's Fire Prevention Investigation Bureau was conducting an investigation.
Regenwether's release said 17 on-duty personnel from one command car, three engine companies, one aerial ladder company and two ambulances responded to the initial call, along with an off-duty chief officer and a fire investigator.
Agencies that assisted Moline were: Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy.