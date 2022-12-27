 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire Saturday damages Davenport home

  • 0
Davenport fire logo

A Saturday fire in Davenport damaged a home, though there were no reports of injuries.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Firefighters went around 12:42 p.m. to investigate a report of a building on fire in the 5500 block of North Marquette Street, according to a Davenport Fire Department news release. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-family ranch-style home.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

No one reported any injuries and fire officials were able to account for all of the occupants of the home, the release states, though it did not say whether anyone was home at the time.

The fire got into the attic and firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to help keep it from spreading farther and to make it easier to fight the flames, according to the release. Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes, but remained on scene for some time to ensure the fire did not start again.

People are also reading…

The release, which was issued Saturday, said officials notified the Red Cross that five people, including three children, would need help because the fire left the home uninhabitable at least as of that time.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Great Davenport Fire July 25, 1901
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Consequences' for staffer's prank at Rock Island High School

'Consequences' for staffer's prank at Rock Island High School

After finals concluded on Friday, Dec. 16, a Rock Island High School staff member made an announcement over the school's PA system stating "Code Red" and another staff member's name. According to district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman, the announcement was intended to be a prank toward the individual mentioned over the PA system—still, it left students and other staff members frightened and alarmed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News