Fire Saturday damages Davenport home

A Saturday fire in Davenport damaged a home, though there were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters went around 12:42 p.m. to investigate a report of a building on fire in the 5500 block of North Marquette Street, according to a Davenport Fire Department news release. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-family ranch-style home.

No one reported any injuries and fire officials were able to account for all of the occupants of the home, the release states, though it did not say whether anyone was home at the time.

The fire got into the attic and firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to help keep it from spreading farther and to make it easier to fight the flames, according to the release. Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes, but remained on scene for some time to ensure the fire did not start again.

The release, which was issued Saturday, said officials notified the Red Cross that five people, including three children, would need help because the fire left the home uninhabitable at least as of that time.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.