Fire severely damages unoccupied Moline home

Moline firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that severely damaged an unoccupied house early Sunday.
The fire was reported at 12:34 a.m. at 4509 11th St. A by a neighbor, Moline Deputy Fire Chief Travis Noyd said.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the single-story, single-family home with no basement engulfed with fire extending through the garage roof on the home’s south side.
Firefighters first worked to protect neighboring homes and keep the fire from spreading beyond the single house.
Once surrounding houses were deemed safe firefighters then concentrated their efforts on extinguishing the main body of fire, Noyd said.
Once the fire was contained, firefighters went into the home to extinguish any “hot spots.”
A private contractor was brought in to secure the home.
There were no injuries.
The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and is now uninhabitable, Noyd said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Public Works, MidAmerican Energy and Moline Second Alarmers.