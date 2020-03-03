Fire staffing 'affects the entire city': Bettendorf resident urges city to prioritize public safety

Bettendorf's plan to hire six full-time firefighters is a good start, but at least one resident is questioning what the city's future plans are for improving public safety across the city.

"Public safety is listed as the No. 1 priority for the City of Bettendorf and, to me, that includes police and fire," Dr. Mary Campbell told the Bettendorf City Council during a public hearing on the proposed budget. "This affects the entire city."

Campbell, who regularly attends council meetings, including a six-hour budget work session last month, said she is "thrilled the budget includes six firefighters." But she reminded the council that 12 full-time firefighters were recommended for the station to be at full staffing. She even called the proposed 30-cent levy increase that will cover the firefighters "a bargain."

"Right now, even if Surrey Heights Station responds (to a call) one of the other stations has to respond because the Surrey Heights firemen do not have enough experience to run a call," she said of the resident volunteers, who man the station overnight. "That obviously would leave other parts of the city with slower response times if their engine already responded somewhere else."

