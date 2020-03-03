Fire staffing 'affects the entire city': Bettendorf resident urges city to prioritize public safety

Bettendorf's plan to hire six full-time firefighters is a good start, but at least one resident is questioning what the city's future plans are for improving public safety across the city.
"Public safety is listed as the No. 1 priority for the City of Bettendorf and, to me, that includes police and fire," Dr. Mary Campbell told the Bettendorf City Council during a public hearing on the proposed budget. "This affects the entire city."
Campbell, who regularly attends council meetings, including a six-hour budget work session last month, said she is "thrilled the budget includes six firefighters." But she reminded the council that 12 full-time firefighters were recommended for the station to be at full staffing. She even called the proposed 30-cent levy increase that will cover the firefighters "a bargain."
"Right now, even if Surrey Heights Station responds (to a call) one of the other stations has to respond because the Surrey Heights firemen do not have enough experience to run a call," she said of the resident volunteers, who man the station overnight. "That obviously would leave other parts of the city with slower response times if their engine already responded somewhere else."
The city's fire staffing levels and the station drew criticism after a Bettendorf man died of an asthma attack in July. Robert and Jodi Brown, whose son Matt Brown died, attributed his death to the lack of staffing at the Surrey Heights station, which was closest to their home. The night of the emergency call, no volunteers were on staff and the call had to be dispatched to the downtown station.
Campbell, a family physician in Bettendorf, also recommended the city look at other areas to cut costs, including the Life Fitness Center, or projects to postpone to allow for more public safety personnel.
After the public hearing, at which Campbell was the only one to speak, the council unanimously approved a resolution to set the maximum property tax levy rate for the fiscal 2020/2021 budget.
Under Bettendorf's proposed $98.7 million budget, the city plans to levy about $1 million more for operations than last year, or an 5.62% increase. Under Iowa's new budget transparency legislation, municipalities must pass a resolution if they are exceeding the 2% growth soft cap.
The council will vote to adopt the budget March 17.