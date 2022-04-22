Firefighter injured, family displaced by Davenport garage fire that damaged home

A Davenport firefighter was injured and a family displaced after their home was damaged by a Thursday evening garage fire.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 5:23 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Armil Place. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a detached garage fully engulfed in flame, according to a news release from the fire department. All occupants of the house were outside of the residence by the time firefighters arrived, according to the Davenport Fire Department.

Flames shot through the roof and overhead doors of the garage, which sat about 10 feet from the house, according to the fire department. And smoke from the fire floated south of the fire down to Kimberly Road.

Five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total of 16 fire personnel responded to the blaze. Crews had the fire under control within about 30 minutes and remained on the scene for a few hours extinguishing hot spots, according to the department news release.

The garage was destroyed along with its contents, which included two vehicles. Heat from the fire also melted a large section of siding on the adjacent house and caused some smoke damage in an attic space.

Occupants of the home were displaced by the fire but did not require assistance from the American Red Cross, according to the Davenport Fire Department. The release did not state how many residents were displaced by the fire, and messages left with the Davenport Fire Department Friday morning were not immediately returned.

None of the residents were injured in the fire; however, a Davenport firefighter received a minor injury that required medical attention, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris.

