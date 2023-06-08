Moline firefighters with mutual aid from five other Quad-City departments battled a fire Thursday night at Gold Star FS, a propane company located at 2607 4th Avenue.

Homes in the 2500-2700 block of 4th Avenue were evacuated due to the possibility of explosions, Moline Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said.

It was not known Thursday night how many people were evacuated.

“With the number of propane tanks and the various sizes of propane tanks, we were concerned about possible explosions being a danger to the public, so we have evacuated all residential structures near Gold Star FS,” Regenwether said.

Regenwether announced at 11:30 p.m. that residents were allowed to return to their homes.

The fire was reported at about 8:30 p.m. as it was reported heavy black smoke was seen coming from Gold Star FS, he said.

Smoke permeated to the Mississippi River to the north and as far west as the Interstate 74 bridge.

“We completely went 100 percent defensive,” Regenwether said. Firefighters will continue to pour water onto the blaze until it is out, he added. “We’re going to be here a long time.”

Four tower trucks were pouring water through the roof of the building at about 10:30 p.m.

Use of the Moline Police Department’s drone allowed firefighters to pinpoint hot spots and aim water at those spots, Regenwether said.

“The drone is able to get above it and view where the fire is so we can point our master streams in a better direction,” he said.

Moline was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Rock Island, East Moline, Bettendorf, Silvis and Rock Island Arsenal.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Regenwether said there was work being done to the building and it is highly unlikely that arson is the cause.