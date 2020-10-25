Firefighters battle blaze in Bettendorf

Firefighters work the front of the Superior Labels business building at 2390 Cumberland Square Drive in Bettendorf on Sunday. The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Heavy smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles. The fire is still under investigation.
