A fire has damaged two Davenport homes.

The houses at 1532 and 1536 W. 3rd St., Davenport, were producing heavy smoke around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after flames were beat back by firefighters.

A fire official on scene as of about 4:45 p.m. could not provide details about the fire, or the impact it had on the home's residents.

In spots on the side of each home, siding had melted and run because of the fire or appeared to have been pulled away from walls during the firefighting efforts. The back of at least one of the structures had been heavily blackened.

Firefighters surrounded the two buildings, fighting the fire from the alley in back and along 3rd Street in front. On the 3rd Street side, they worked on the roofs of the two buildings and shot water from the ground into openings in the exterior walls.

Across the street, around 20 or 30 people watched the firefighters work.

At least five fire rigs, two ambulances and multiple police vehicles were on scene at 3 p.m. Two dogs appeared to have been rescued.

Nearby, members of Medic Ambulance worked with a black cat wrapped in a blanket, at times giving it oxygen and petting it through the blanket.

Jeremy Pessman, a manager with Medic, said a firefighter brought the cat away from one of the burning buildings but Pessman did not know if the animal was inside or outside when it was found.

The firefighter provided initial aid to the animal before Medic took over, Pessman said. The cat was still alive at the scene and was given to Scott County animal control.

Fire crews were still on scene as of about 5 p.m., but the fires appeared to be out.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus' Elizabeth Pruitt and Jon Gremmels contributed to this report.

