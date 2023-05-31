Davenport firefighters were on the scene of two neighboring structure fires at W. 3rd and Sturdevant at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Anthony Watt
A firefighter carries water bottles back to his crew on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, on W. 3rd Street in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Firefighters hose down the side of a house on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, on W. 3rd Street in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Smoke and water fill the air at a structure fire on W. 3rd Street in Davenport on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Two homes were involved.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
A firefighter walks away after coming out of one of two burning houses on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, on W. 3rd Street in Davenport. Firefighters were provided with snacks and coolers of water as they worked in the fire and 90-degree weather.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Medics give a cat oxygen on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, on W. 3rd Street in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Firefighters cut through the roof of a burning home with a chainsaw on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, on W. Third Street in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Smoke and damage are seen at one of two houses that caught fire Wednesday, May 31, 2023, on W. 3rd Street in Davenport. The degree of damage to the houses is currently being investigated.
A fire official on scene as of about 4:45 p.m. could not provide details about the fire, or the impact it had on the home's residents.
In spots on the side of each home, siding had melted and run because of the fire or appeared to have been pulled away from walls during the firefighting efforts. The back of at least one of the structures had been heavily blackened.
Firefighters surrounded the two buildings, fighting the fire from the alley in back and along 3rd Street in front. On the 3rd Street side, they worked on the roofs of the two buildings and shot water from the ground into openings in the exterior walls.
A firefighter walks away after coming out of one of two burning houses on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, on W. 3rd Street in Davenport. Firefighters were provided with snacks and coolers of water as they worked in the fire and 90-degree weather.