Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an early-morning fire in Eldridge.
Eldridge firefighters were dispatched to Uniparts Olsen Inc., 1100 E. LeClaire Road, around 4:30 a.m., Friday.
Davenport and Long Grove fire departments were called to assist with extinguishing the fire.
Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours putting out hot spots.
The extent of damage to the structures was not immediately known.
According to the company's website, Uniparts Olsen was established in 1972 and produces parts in the construction, agriculture, and forestry industries. They are a supplier of precision machined pins, bushings, and structural bosses.