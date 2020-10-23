Firefighters called to Cinemark Theaters

Firefighters were called Thursday night to a report of a fire at the Cinemark Theaters.

The call came in at 8:34 p.m., with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle from Davenport dispatched along with one apparatus from Bettendorf dispatched as automatic aid to 3601 E 53rd St.

When fire crews arrived on scene they encountered fire coming from the roof line of the business. All employees and patrons had exited the movie theater prior to the arrival of the fire department. The fire was brought under control about five minutes after firefighters arrived on scene. The fire was contained to the facade of the business.

Firefighters remained on scene after extinguishment to help remove light smoke from the building and check void spaces for fire extension.

No injuries were reported and no medical attention was required. Employees and patrons were able to return and the business was able to reopen.

“Davenport is appreciative of the response by the Bettendorf Fire Department as part of our automatic aid agreement. This is another prime example of how sharing resources can help both communities,” said Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

