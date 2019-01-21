Updated: Per Ashleigh Ashleigh Johnston, Director of Public Relations and Social Media at the college:
Routine maintenance was being performed on the building's HVAC system when there was a refrigerant leak that caused a non-toxic fog.
Old Main was evacuated.
The Rock Island Fire Department was on the scene to assess the situation and perform air quality tests, which have come back normal.
A third party is still on the site continuing to clean up where the leak occurred and conduct further air quality tests before the building reopens.
Augustana sent out texts and emails saying avoid Old Main.Old Main has been evacuated due to fire alarm. Avoid until further notice.— Augustana Observer (@AugieObserver) January 21, 2019
Old Main has been evacuated due to fire alarm. HVAC system experienced a leak while a contractor worked on the system causing a non-toxic fog in Old Main. Students, staff, faculty, and others, please continue to avoid Old Main pic.twitter.com/kP5iVcsiEG— Augustana Observer (@AugieObserver) January 21, 2019
Ashleigh Johnston, Director of Public Relations, says all classes are canceled in Old Main only, for the rest of the day.— Augustana Observer (@AugieObserver) January 21, 2019
Earlier report: Multiple fire vehicles have responded to Old Main on the campus of Augustana College in Rock Island this morning.
Firefighters were seen moving large fans in and out of the building.
More details as they become available.