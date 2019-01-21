Try 1 month for 99¢

Updated: Per Ashleigh Ashleigh Johnston, Director of Public Relations and Social Media at the college:

Routine maintenance was being performed on the building's HVAC system when there was a refrigerant leak that caused a non-toxic fog.

Old Main was evacuated.

The Rock Island Fire Department was on the scene to assess the situation and perform air quality tests, which have come back normal.

A third party is still on the site continuing to clean up where the leak occurred and conduct further air quality tests before the building reopens.

Earlier report: Multiple fire vehicles have responded to Old Main on the campus of Augustana College in Rock Island this morning.

Firefighters were seen moving large fans in and out of the building.

More details as they become available.

