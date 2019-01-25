Three people and a number of pets escaped two separate fires -- one Thursday, the other Friday -- in Rock Island.
At 6:14 a.m. Friday, firefighters were called to 2714 5 ½ Ave., Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said. There was one person home at the time and she escaped. There were no injuries reported at this fire. Seven cats and a dog also were rescued or escaped the fire.
"We believe they have all been found," Marty said.
The fire is being blamed on knob-and-tube wiring in an unused part of the attic and the damage was estimated at about $60,000, he said.
Firefighters faced several challenges combating the blaze, Marty said. These included fire hydrants that were buried in snow and had to be dug out, one of which malfunctioned, and streets narrowed because parked vehicles had been pushed farther into the roadway because of the snow. The crews surmounted all of them.
"It was a very challenging fire, but the guys did a fantastic job," he said.
The American Red Cross was assisting one adult because of the fire, Trish Burnett, executive director for the nonprofit's Quad-Cities branch, said.
The other fire was late Thursday. The fire department was called around 11:30 p.m. to 3930 23rd Ave., Battalion Chief Terry Smith said on the scene. Firefighters found the fire in a bedroom and had it under control within a few minutes. Two people were home and got out on their own. No one was injured.
The home was salvageable and the residents could return, though Smith believed at the time that they were going to find other lodging for the night.
Marty said Friday afternoon that the cause of that fire was still under investigation. The damage in that home was estimated around $10,000.
Burnett said the Red Cross had not been called to provide assistance because of that fire .
Marty warned there are a lot of fires this time of year and reminded people to check their smoke alarms. If Rock Island residents find theirs are not working they can call the fire department at 309-732-2800 and firefighters will replace them for free.