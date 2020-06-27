You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fireworks in the Quad-Cities: they're fun, but they are also mostly illegal
topical alert featured

Fireworks in the Quad-Cities: they're fun, but they are also mostly illegal

{{featured_button_text}}

The crackle and pop of fireworks can already be heard on Quad-Cities streets, well ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

And the complaints are nearly as constant on social media. On the Nextdoor app, people post about fireworks going off at 3 a.m., and reminders that pets and veterans, in particular, may have a hard time with the noise. Using consumer fireworks is illegal in both the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities except under specific circumstances. But police say enforcement is difficult.

Illinois’ rules allow items like sparklers, snakes, smoke devices and trick noisemakers in most circumstances, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Prohibited fireworks include bottle rockets, firecrackers, sky rockets, sky lanterns and Roman candles.

In Scott County, consumer fireworks may only be used during the holiday on July 3 and July 4 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to the Scott County website. People can only use them on their own property, or the property of someone who has given permission. The people setting them off are responsible for removing the debris afterward. Untethered sky lanterns are prohibited.

This makes the holiday and the weeks around it a busy time for police in the Quad-Cities.

“In the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July, the Moline Police Department has seen an increase in calls related to fireworks complaints,” Moline police spokesman Jon Leach said.

From June 19 to June 21, Moline police received 47 fireworks complaints, Leach said. Traditionally, the department sees an increase in call volume on July 3 and July 4, of about 100% and that increase is because of fireworks and similar complaints.

East Moline police had 49 calls in June because of fireworks as of Wednesday, city police Chief Jeff Ramsey said. In the previous part of the year, the total was six.

“The firework complaints can be time consuming during the peak time and are often confused with shots fired which leads to a more emergency response that is higher risk,” Ramsey said.

The peak time is usually mid-June to mid-July, he said.

Rock Island Police did not respond to requests for comment.

In Bettendorf, officers have responded to 51 calls related to fireworks so far in June, Bettendorf Police Department Chief Keith Kimball said Thursday. Comparatively, the city only had nine such calls between January and April and five in May.

Legal sales of fireworks in Iowa begin in June, he said.

Generally, Kimball said, he believes many people get their fireworks and wait for July 3 and July 4 to let them off legally.

“I think there are a lot of responsible, conscientious people,” he said.

Using fireworks illegally can be pricey if the police catch someone doing it.

Davenport Police did not respond to a request for comment.

In East Moline, fines can range between $100 and $500, Ramsey said.

Bettendorf violations can mean fines between $250 and $625, Kimball said.

Neither department had issued any citations at the time of the interviews.

Often, the people setting them off cannot be located, they stop once police speak with them, or the fireworks are confiscated and destroyed, Ramsey said.

“We also understand around the 4th of July it is popular to light off fireworks. We typically give warnings if located at first and if it persists then it could lead to a citation,” he said.

The biggest challenge with enforcement is vague reports, Ramsey and Kimball said.

Ramsey said many times it is unknown where the fireworks are coming from so they cannot be located. Often, there is no complainant, just a call to check the area.

“They (fireworks), of course, usually stop once the police are in the area,” Ramsey said.

It always helps if the people calling in the complaints do so as quickly as possible and provide as many specifics as possible, Kimball said. Even if it is just a general direction, it can help.

The police also reminded people that fireworks can be more than just a nuisance — they can cause injuries or fires.

“With the use of commercial grade fireworks, you put both inexperienced as well as experienced firework users at risk of injury,” Leach said.

The Moline Police Department has found a number of residents who have been injured by the use of illegal fireworks when answering fireworks complaints over the years, he said.

“Though the situations and types of injuries vary, one thing is clear, fireworks can cause serious injury, Leach said.

Tips for keeping pets comfortable and safe on July 4

The Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association provided some advice for pet owners worried about their animals' well being during the July 4 holiday.

  • Never ignite fireworks near any animal, including sparklers, fire crackers and smoke bombs. Keep pets indoors in a recognizable environment. Consider staying at home to help them relax.
  • Introduce your pets to calming music in a quiet room that can help mask noises from parties and fireworks displays. Have their kennel or bed nearby for comfort. Shut windows and close curtains. Also consider a compression or “thunder” shirt for a dog to help keep them calm.
  • Consider talking with your veterinarian about medication that may help soothe an easily distraught animal during a stressful holiday celebration. You may wish to try this medication in advance to ensure the pet reacts favorably to it.
  • Never punish pets if they are scared. This will only add to their anxiety.
  • Keep horses and farm animals away from fireworks and keep gates and fences securely locked and maintained well in advance of the display.

Other potential pet issues of which to be mindful during holiday:

  • Runaways – Dogs and cats, even outdoor animals such as horses, can be spooked by the noise, flashing lights and unpredictability of firework explosions. They may escape from backyards and pastures, through open doors and jump or crash into weakened fences and unsecured gates. For companion animals, microchip them, make sure their ID tags are on their collars, and take photos to help you recover and claim them when found if they do escape.
  • Firework debris – Dogs will eat just about anything -- including remnants of firework explosions that fall into your yard. Most of this debris carries heavy metals and gunpowder dust, elements that are not digestible. This concern also pertains to pasture and penned animals.
  • Poisonous food and dangerous food-related items – If you’re having a typical cookout, there are human foods that can be poisonous to pets, including chocolate for dogs. Make sure you, your family and friends don’t share picnic table scraps with them. And items to grill food, such as wooden and metal grilling skewers, can also injure pets.
  • Heat exhaustion – Pets exposed to hot outdoor weather conditions (“hotter than the Fourth of July”) without proper shade and water are at high risk of dehydration and heat stress. If traveling over the holiday, do not leave pets in hot vehicles; make sure they always have proper ventilation and fresh water.

Fireworks safety tips

Genesis Health Systems has some advice and data for people considering the use of fireworks this year. 

"When the law became relaxed in Iowa the emergency department saw an increase in firework injuries," Genesis Trauma Coordinator Andrea Bladel said in a release from Genesis on Friday. "The Genesis emergency department in Davenport saw its first firework-related injury last week."
 
The best way to avoid a trip to the emergency department is to leave fireworks displays to the professionals, Dr. David Dierks, the Genesis emergency department medical director, said in another release provided by Genesis. The coronavirus outbreak, however, has caused the cancellation of many traditional shows.

“With the cancellation of many large shows, we’re hopeful there are not more injuries than usual because people are using fireworks themselves,’’ Dierks said.

Children account nationally for a significant number of firework-related injuries, the release states, citing U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission data. Many of the injuries overall are caused by firecrackers and sparklers. Sparklers can burn very hot.

“If kids use even something as seemingly harmless as sparklers, we urge close parental supervision and urge kids to stay in one place and not run with sparklers.’’ 

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission provided these tips for safely using fireworks.

  • Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
  • Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
  • Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don't realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.
  • Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
  • Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
  • Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
  • Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
  • Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
  • Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
  • After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
  • Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

The commission also provides data on reported injuries and other information about the use of fireworks. More can be found online at the Fireworks Information Center

Veterans and fireworks

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has blogs available about what fireworks can mean for some combat veterans. They can be found at www.blogs.va.gov.

  .

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Firework usage exploding, officials say
Lee-wire

Firework usage exploding, officials say

  • Updated

NEW YORK — They are a symbol of celebration, loudly lighting up the night sky and best known in the U.S. as the explosive exclamation point to Fourth of July festivities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News