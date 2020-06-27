Fireworks in the Quad-Cities: they're fun, but they are also mostly illegal

Legal sales of fireworks in Iowa begin in June, he said.

Generally, Kimball said, he believes many people get their fireworks and wait for July 3 and July 4 to let them off legally.

“I think there are a lot of responsible, conscientious people,” he said.

Using fireworks illegally can be pricey if the police catch someone doing it.

Davenport Police did not respond to a request for comment.

In East Moline, fines can range between $100 and $500, Ramsey said.

Bettendorf violations can mean fines between $250 and $625, Kimball said.

Neither department had issued any citations at the time of the interviews.

Often, the people setting them off cannot be located, they stop once police speak with them, or the fireworks are confiscated and destroyed, Ramsey said.

“We also understand around the 4th of July it is popular to light off fireworks. We typically give warnings if located at first and if it persists then it could lead to a citation,” he said.

The biggest challenge with enforcement is vague reports, Ramsey and Kimball said.