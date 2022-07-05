Fireworks injuries send several people to emergency rooms; number of fireworks complaints down

Fireworks injuries sent several people to Quad-City area emergency rooms, and local police officers responded to hundreds of fireworks complaints over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Genesis Health System reported "a handful" of people who needed treatment and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported three non-life-threatening emergency room visits as a result of fireworks.

"Our night shift at Genesis Medical Center — Davenport reported Tuesday morning that they only treated a handful of minor burns related to fireworks over the July Fourth holiday weekend," Jake Zisette, Genesis Critical Care director, said.

Although hundreds of residential fireworks complaints were received from July 1 through July 4, most police departments reported fewer complaints this year compared with last year.

The exception was Davenport — the city fielded 304 fireworks-related calls over the long weekend, and issued four citations. That's more citations than last year during the same time period (none), but about the same number of fireworks calls of 303 last year.

Bettendorf received 36 fireworks-related calls between July 1 and 4, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said — fewer than the 73 complaints last year.

At least three fires in the Iowa Quad-Cities are being investigated as possibly being fireworks related.

In Davenport, Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said a fire that destroyed a garage in the early hours of July 4, was caused by "improper disposal of spent fireworks."

In Bettendorf, Kimball said two Bettendorf fires — one at a house and one at a pick-up truck — may have been fireworks related, but remain under investigation and causes are undetermined so far.

Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi said the city received 67 fireworks complaints over the long weekend.

"This year was not as bad as last year," Landi said. "We tried to encourage people not to be using fireworks as much. Obviously you can't stop it, but it's not as bad as last year when everyone was (still) cooped up. Several warnings were given, but no tickets were issued."

Landi said no accidents or injuries were reported in Rock Island, and negative feedback on social media also was minimal.

The Moline Police Department reported 123 fireworks complaints from July 1 through July 4.

Deputy Chief Todd Noe said it was a decrease of more than 13% compared with last year, when the city received 142 calls.

"Also, 67 of those calls (this year) were on July 4, accounting for 54% of the complaints," Noe said. "No citations were issued during that period."

Moline has an ordinance banning the use of fireworks with the exception of licensed pyrotechnic professionals. Only small, ground fireworks like snakes, sparklers, party poppers and smoke bombs are allowed.

East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said the city received 68 firework complaints from July 1 through July 4, 18 fewer calls than last year, when the department responded to 86 complaints.

Ramsey said no citations were issued, and there were no fires or injuries reported.

