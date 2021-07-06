Fireworks injuries sent 13 people to emergency rooms in the Quad-Cities; police responded to hundreds of complaints

Fireworks injuries sent 13 people to Quad-City emergency rooms and area police officers responded to hundreds of fireworks complaints over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Six patients were treated with injuries at Genesis hospitals; five at the Davenport location and one at the Silvis hospital, according to Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist for Genesis Health System.
Cooper said all six people were treated for minor burns and released, but declined to provide more information, citing privacy concerns.
Cooper said the number of injuries were "much better than last year so far. We'd like to think that return of the traditional fireworks shows made a difference."
Seven people were treated for fireworks injuries at UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospitals, according to Ashe Simpson, marketing communications specialist.
Simpson also declined to provide further information or which emergency rooms received the most injuries, but noted the calls were a combined number for the Trinity hospitals in Rock Island, Moline, Bettendorf and Muscatine.
Police departments scrambled to keep up with complaints
Residential fireworks also had local police departments scrambling to respond to hundreds of complaints over the long weekend.
Moline police officers responded to 166 fireworks calls between July 1 and July 5, according to Jon Leach, public information officer for the Moline Police Department. Officers issued three citations over the weekend, with a fine of $25 for a first offense and $50 for a second or subsequent offense.
Leach said the number of complaints was similar to 2020, when 167 calls for service were placed during the same dates, but much higher from 2019, when 112 complaints were reported. He said there were 89 fireworks complaints in June this year and 199 complaints in June 2020.
Moline has an ordinance banning the use of fireworks with the exception of licensed pyrotechnic professionals. Only small, ground fireworks like snakes, sparklers, party poppers and smoke bombs are allowed.
"I don't believe we had any reports of injuries this year, which is a good thing," Leach said. "Safety is paramount and one of the main reasons we have the ordinance in place."
In Rock Island, Deputy Police Chief Richard Landi said one ticket was issued for a fine of $50. The number of complaints received was not immediately available.
Bettendorf Capt. Justin Paul said no fireworks citations were issued in the city, but the department received 73 fireworks complaints from July 1 through July 5, noting officers were kept busy "going from call to call."
The city of East Moline did not respond to requests for information.
The city of Davenport declined to provide any information on the number of fireworks complaints or citations issued without the submission of an open records request. The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus filed the request and the information is pending.