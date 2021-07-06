Fireworks injuries sent 13 people to emergency rooms in the Quad-Cities; police responded to hundreds of complaints

Residential fireworks also had local police departments scrambling to respond to hundreds of complaints over the long weekend.

Moline police officers responded to 166 fireworks calls between July 1 and July 5, according to Jon Leach, public information officer for the Moline Police Department. Officers issued three citations over the weekend, with a fine of $25 for a first offense and $50 for a second or subsequent offense.

Leach said the number of complaints was similar to 2020, when 167 calls for service were placed during the same dates, but much higher from 2019, when 112 complaints were reported. He said there were 89 fireworks complaints in June this year and 199 complaints in June 2020.

Moline has an ordinance banning the use of fireworks with the exception of licensed pyrotechnic professionals. Only small, ground fireworks like snakes, sparklers, party poppers and smoke bombs are allowed.

"I don't believe we had any reports of injuries this year, which is a good thing," Leach said. "Safety is paramount and one of the main reasons we have the ordinance in place."

In Rock Island, Deputy Police Chief Richard Landi said one ticket was issued for a fine of $50. The number of complaints received was not immediately available.