The Davenport Police Department has responded to 480 fireworks-related calls since June 1.
That’s an increase of 26.6 percent over the 379 calls received during the same time period last year, police said Tuesday.
Fireworks sale and use was approved by state lawmakers last year, leaving city governments across Iowa with the option of creating their own levels of enforcement so long as they allow stores to sell them.
Last year, residents could set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 1 through July 8. The time was extended to 11 p.m. the weekends before and after July 4.
This year, consumer fireworks are only legal from 2 to 11 p.m. July 3 and 4 in Bettendorf, Davenport, and Scott County.
Fireworks can only be fired off on private property.
Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel said in general the department gets upward of 400 fireworks-related complaints each year.
“We get run ragged for sure,” he said.
Bladel said he is aware of two fireworks-related incidents that resulted in serious injuries over the last few days.
At 12:20 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 5800 block of Northwest Boulevard for a 16-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries to the hand and eye and was transported by Medic to Genesis Medical Center for treatment.
At 10:08 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1300 block of West 16th Street for a 23-year-old man who was injured as results of fireworks.
Police say the man suffered serious injuries to a hand and was taken by ambulance to Genesis for treatment.
Charges have been filed in 11 of the incidents. Follow-up is being done on a number of other incidents for potential charges, according to police.
The Bettendorf Police Department has responded to 77 calls as of Monday, Chief Keith Kimball said. Of those, 52 were reported in June and 17 were reported in July.
Kimball said there were five arrests/citations issued over the weekend for first offense fireworks violations, which carries a fine of $200. A second offense is $400 and a third and/or subsequent offense is $625.