DAVENPORT — Street Friends of the Quad Cities is hosting its first Fall Dinner Feast Sunday for Quad-Citians enduring poverty and homelessness.
“It’s not just a meal,” explained Street Friends co-founder Dwain Womack. “It’s an event so people know they’re cared for. We’re tying to do better in the Quad Cities for them.”
The afternoon event will feature a set from comedian and Bettendorfer Clay Turkle, a paraplegic whose comedy addresses issues of disability and resilience.
The event will be held from 2-5 p.m. at King's Harvest Ministries, 824 W 3rd St., Davenport. Some 300 people are expected to attend.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s sponsored by Food for Thought, Smokinpyro BBQ, King's Harvest Ministries, Street Friends of the Quad Cities and Bradley Fugate of Modern Woodmen.
The event also got a boost from Davenport, which provided $1,500, Womack said.
“The City of Davenport really cares,” Womack said. “Without their help, this wouldn’t have been as great an event as it could have been.”