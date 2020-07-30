First arch pieces set for Illinois-bound I-74

An important milestone has been achieved in the construction of the arch for the new Illinois-bound I-74 bridge.

The first pieces of the arch were raised Tuesday and Thursday. The heaviest of the 30 segments, each weighs about 250,000 pounds.

While the Illinois-bound and Iowa-bound arches will look identical, the span now under construction (eastbound) is more complex to build. It is more complicated, because it will support the bike and pedestrian path on the downstream side.

The now-complete construction of the westbound arches helped familiarize the contractor, Lunda Construction, with the building process, transportation officials said. However, the process still will be complicated, because each section has to be checked and rechecked for proper alignment and trajectory.

