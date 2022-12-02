First Army holds Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

The First Army bid farewell to the 40th commanding general Friday afternoon at the First Army headquarters on the Rock Island Arsenal.

Lt. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto Jr. turned over the command to Maj. Gen. Mark H. Landes who was serving as commanding general, First Army Division East, in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

The ceremony was hosted by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general, U.S. Army Forces Command.

Aguto arrived at First Army in July 2021. Before that, he served as the commanding general of of the 3rd Infantry Division in Fort Stewart, Georgia. He has more than 34 years of military experience.

Landes is a Tennessee native and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1990. For over 30 years, Landes served in mechanized light, airborne, and Stryker units in numerous command position from company to division level, along with staff positions and completed multiple deployments.

Most recently, Landes served as the Commanding General of Security Force Assistance Command, headquartered at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He oversaw the establishment of the newly formed Security Force Assistance Brigades who core mission is to advist, assist, support and liaise allied and partner nations.