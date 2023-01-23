First 'Bluey' stage show to take Davenport's Adler Theatre stage in June

Children's program "Bluey" is taking the show on the road for the first time, and will make its way to the Quad-Cities this summer.

"Bluey's Big Play - The Stage Show" will take the Adler Theatre stage 6 p.m. June 14 and 15. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 27, online and in-person at the theater, 136 E 3rd St., Davenport.

"Bluey" is an Emmy-winning, preschool-age cartoon about 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog Bluey and the adventures she goes on with friends and family.

Originally debuted with much success in Australia, "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" follows characters Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli through a new story by the show's creator, Joe Brumm, featuring original music by show composer Joff Bush.