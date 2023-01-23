 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

First 'Bluey' stage show to take Davenport's Adler Theatre stage in June

  • Updated
  • 0
121420-qc-nws-davenport-020

The Adler Theatre.

 FILE PHOTO

Children's program "Bluey" is taking the show on the road for the first time, and will make its way to the Quad-Cities this summer. 

"Bluey's Big Play - The Stage Show" will take the Adler Theatre stage 6 p.m. June 14 and 15. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 27, online and in-person at the theater, 136 E 3rd St., Davenport.

"Bluey" is an Emmy-winning, preschool-age cartoon about 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog Bluey and the adventures she goes on with friends and family. 

Originally debuted with much success in Australia, "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" follows characters Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli through a new story by the show's creator, Joe Brumm, featuring original music by show composer Joff Bush. 

Interactive map: 2022 U.S. precipitation compared to 100-year average
Photos: Friday performances by Walcott Panther Prowl and Cedar Rapids Regis Eclipse at Great River Show Choir Invitational (Feb. 18, 2022)
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Kremlin says ‘Ukrainian people’ will 'pay the price' if West sends tanks to fight Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News