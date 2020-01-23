First choice, Andrew Yang. Second choice, Donald Trump: Iowans for Yang mull options before caucuses

If Iowa Democrats agree on anything, it’s the urgency of defeating President Trump.

But many Iowans participating in the Feb. 3 caucuses aren’t loyal Democrats. These Independents and former Republicans have provisionally switched sides to support a Democratic candidate.

But they’re ready to switch back should that candidate fail, maintaining their next-best option is Trump.

“If Yang becomes the Democratic nominee, I’m voting for him. Otherwise, I’m voting Trump,” said Zayne Zaiss, a tradesman with Local 25.

Although he was too young to vote, Zaiss supported Trump in 2016. The president achieved “everything I wanted in his first year in office,” said Zaiss, who’s been dissatisfied with the president’s behavior since then.

Zaiss considered supporting Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard until her candidacy sputtered. Now he’s confident he’ll caucus for Yang. If he fails to achieve viability, Zaiss won’t re-align for another candidate — he’ll head home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To supporters, the diversity of the 45-year-old entrepreneur's coalition is a testament to the power of Yang’s disruptive campaign.