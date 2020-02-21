First Church of Christ, Scientist, has moved to new location in Moline

A need for more space prompted the congregation of First Church of Christ, Scientist, to find a new home in Moline.

Last year the church and reading room moved from 3203 Avenue of the Cities to 5310 Avenue of the Cities Suite A, which is part of the Blaze Restoration complex that also houses other businesses.

The church and reading room face 53rd St. A.

Lee Woodward, a church member who serves as reading room librarian and co-facility manager, said, “We are happy with our new location that gives us more space and is better utilized. Although not as visible as our last facility, our new home is more convenient in many ways, including better space utilization; more convenient parking; more storage; and a brighter, fresher interior.”

The congregation sold its larger building on 16th Street in Moline in 2006 and moved into its Reading Room space at 3203 Avenue of the Cities. Plans were to remain at that location temporarily until a more suitable location could be found.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The church board worked with a real estate agent and eventually came upon the former office space that is now the church's new home.