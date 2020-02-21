First Church of Christ, Scientist, has moved to new location in Moline

A need for more space prompted the congregation of First Church of Christ, Scientist, to find a new home in Moline.
Last year the church and reading room moved from 3203 Avenue of the Cities to 5310 Avenue of the Cities Suite A, which is part of the Blaze Restoration complex that also houses other businesses.
The church and reading room face 53rd St. A.
Lee Woodward, a church member who serves as reading room librarian and co-facility manager, said, “We are happy with our new location that gives us more space and is better utilized. Although not as visible as our last facility, our new home is more convenient in many ways, including better space utilization; more convenient parking; more storage; and a brighter, fresher interior.”
The congregation sold its larger building on 16th Street in Moline in 2006 and moved into its Reading Room space at 3203 Avenue of the Cities. Plans were to remain at that location temporarily until a more suitable location could be found.
The church board worked with a real estate agent and eventually came upon the former office space that is now the church's new home.
The Christian Science Reading Room shares its space with an auditorium. Bibles, Bible research materials, books and literature on Christian Science, CDs and pamphlets are available for sale or for study use.
“The award-winning Christian Science Monitor magazine is also available to purchase or read,” Woodward said. “We are now able to have a separate study room, well stocked with books and information useful for religious research and study.”
The Reading Room is open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, and noon to 3 p.m. Fridays. An attendant is on duty to assist anyone with questions.
Sunday services with Sunday school begin at 10:30 a.m., and another service begins at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
More information is available at the church website: christiansciencemoline.org.