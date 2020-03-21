First Interstate 74 bridge arch nears completion. Goal is to finish Iowa-bound span in second half of this year

The first few months of the year have been especially productive for the builders of the new Interstate 74 bridge.

Each of the four legs of the all-important arch for the new Iowa-bound span are just one segment away from completion. In recent weeks, four arch segments have been added for a total of 24 out of the 28 needed.

Two keystone struts will be installed at the top of the arch after the final four segments are set, and the contractor then can move on to the remaining bridge deck. The arches have to be fully in place before the girders can be set and concrete poured for the driving surface between the arches.

"Our goal is to complete the arch in the spring," said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa Department of Transportation. "We will continue progress on the bridge deck (including installation of the arch floor system) throughout the summer, and our goal is to complete the Iowa-bound bridge in the second half of 2020."

Previous payment and design disputes between the Iowa DOT and bridge contractor Lunda Construction now appear to be resolved.