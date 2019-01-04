An unidentified man from Eastern Iowa is the first to succumb to the flu virus this season, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting.
But the agency said the man had "underlying conditions," which contributed to his death. He was between 41 and 60 years old.
"This death is an unfortunate reminder the flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death, especially in the very young, very old, or those who have underlying health conditions,” said Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati.
The death follows 10 weeks of low influenza activity in Iowa. The health department now says the flu has been reported in every region of Iowa.
The Christmas and New Year holidays are opportune times for the respiratory virus to spread, health department officials said, noting close family time and work celebrations frequently are breeding grounds for the flu.
Reports of Americans infected rose dramatically after the holidays last year, and the season ended in nearly 80,000 deaths that were traced to the flu. It was the highest flu-related death toll in at least 40 years.
So far this season, Iowa health department officials have reported only "sporadic" flu activity in the state, which indicates a small number of lab-confirmed cases or a single lab-confirmed outbreak. Illinois has been experiencing a slightly higher activity level, earning "local activity" status, which indicates recent lab-confirmed influenza outbreaks in a single region and/or an increase in influenza-like illness cases.
National health officials continue to recommend everyone over 6 months of age should receive the flu vaccine. It takes up to two weeks after vaccination for the body to achieve full benefit against the flu virus.
Influenza symptoms typically emerge suddenly and may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches. Illness typically lasts two to seven days, and often puts healthy people in bed for days. The “stomach bug” which causes diarrhea and vomiting is not caused by the influenza virus, but usually by norovirus, which flu shots do not protect against.