First night of competition ends in Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa Teen pageants, preliminary winners announced

With the first night of competition completed at the 2022 Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen pageants, Friday’s preliminary award winners have been announced.

In the Miss Iowa Pageant, the preliminary winner in the talent competition is Miss Wild Rose, Autumn Fjeld, 23, of Burlington, Iowa. She is the daughter of Theresa and Roger Fjeld.

Fjeld earned a $300 scholarship sponsored by the Miss Iowa Locals Association.

Fjeld’s talent is violin. Her social impact program is Arts in Action: Promoting Fine Arts Education.

The winner of the Miss Red Carpet scholarship is Miss Black Hawk Valley, Regan Tucker, 19, of Moline. She is the daughter of Sara Tucker.

Tucker’s talent is vocal and her social impact program is Empowering Young Adults to Volunteer.

Tucker earned a $200 scholarship sponsored by the Miss Iowa Locals Association.

In the Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen Pageant, Brooklyn Nelson, Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen, won the preliminary talent scholarship of $175, sponsored by Miss Iowa 2010 Pauli Escobedo.

Nelson, 16, of Altoona, is the daughter of Melissa and Pete Nelson. Her talent is lyrical dance and her social impact initiative is Dancing Our Way to Health- Promoting Mental & Physical Fitness.

Emily Lerch, Miss Greater Des Moines’ Outstanding Teen, won the preliminary lifestyle and fitness scholarship of $125 sponsored by Jennifer Neal Colyer.

Lerch, 17, of Fruitland, is the daughter of Julie and David Lerch. Her talent is baton show twirl and her social impact initiative is Feeding America.

The Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen pageants continue Saturday at the Adler Theatre in Davenport with the finals competition. Miss Iowa 2022 will represent Iowa at the Miss America Pageant while Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen 2022 will represent Iowa at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.

For more information, go to missiowa.com.

Autumn Fjeld

Autumn Fjeld
Regan Tucker

Regan Tucker
Brooklyn Nelson

Brooklyn Nelson
Emily Lerch

Emily Lerch
