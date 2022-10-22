First parade for Day of the Dead

Leo Hayes sat in a lawn chair along Moline’s 4th Avenue on Saturday in the Floreciente Neighborhood enjoying a day in the sun and watching the first parade in the city for Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Hayes said it was the first parade of its kind he had ever seen and was a great way to celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday honoring the lives of loved ones who have died.

While he was growing up, Hayes said the family would get together for a “big feast.”

“We’d have a big feast at home, and we’d have gorditas and tamales and just enjoy the family,” he said.

Mercado on Fifth Executive Director Anamaria Rocha could not have picked a better day for the event. Mercado on Fifth organized the event.

The normal temperature for Oct. 22 is 62 degrees. On this day under sunny skies the mercury topped out at a record-tying 84 degrees, which also was set in 1927.

“I’m just enjoying it,” Hayes said. “It’s a beautiful day with beautiful scenery.”

Dia de los Muertos is commonly celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, but the time and length can vary by location.

Teresa Salinas of Moline said Rocha did an excellent job this year.

“I’m very proud of her," Salinas said. "I’m very proud of them. They’ve done an excellent job.”

Salinas said usually she had an altar in her house for the Day of the Dead for her parents who had passed away.

“But now, this is the bomb,” she said of the parade.

Carlos Garza was with his wife, Amanda, and son Santana for the parade.

Garza said has been to a couple of parades in other areas but was thankful to have such a celebration here.

“They have like 84 entries, and that’s amazing for the first time, and the turnout is nice,” he said.

Looking down 4th Avenue, hundreds of people of all ages lined the streets, many in colorful costumes or with faces painted in traditional Day of the Dead fashion.

Naturally, candy, lots of candy, was thrown for the children to grab.

Many families living in the Floreciente Neighborhood set up chairs on their front lawns to watch the parade and eat and enjoy time with their neighbors.

That the parade is now happening is amazing and about time, Samantha Garza said.

“I don’t think we had anyone to take charge to do it,” she said. “I went to school with Ana (Rocha), and I think it’s great what she’s doing.”

Carlos Garza said when they celebrated Day of the Dead they would just do it indoors or in the driveway or garage.

Joe Esparza of Moline loved it.

“It’s awesome,” he said, adding that he’s glad to have a parade here.

But even without a parade, Dia de los Muertas must be celebrated.

“You have to celebrate it,” Esparza said. “It’s tradition.

“You celebrate it as a family, as neighbors, as a neighborhood, as a community," he said.