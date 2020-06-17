First part of arch floor is raised on I-74 across Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities

The first of six sections of driving surface for the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge is in place.
Installing the flooring system between the westbound arch legs is one of the final steps in getting the span open to traffic. However, the process is more complicated than the "standard construction" that went into the portions of deck surrounding the arch, which was completed last month.
The Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, explained that most of the bridge's driving surface consisted of setting steel beams on the piers that were built into the riverbed. Ironworkers built "mesh" layers of rebar, which then were filled with concrete.
In the case of the roadway between the arches, however, there are no piers to support the driving surface. The 795 feet of decking relies instead on steel cables that are hung from the arch.
"The arch is not just a pretty structure over the river; it supports the deck below," DOT officials said. "One-hundred-eight hangers (cables) will be connected from the arch to the floor sections as each section is installed."
The two largest cranes in the work zone are being used to raise each of the six sections of the flooring system, including three sections that are 160 feet long each. The sections have been pre-assembled in a staging area on Moline's eastern-most section of riverfront, which bridge contractor Lunda Construction is using as prep and storage space.
The deck sections are moved onto a barge from the city boat launch on the Ben Butterworth Parkway, then floated downstream to the new bridge.
The arch-span floor is about 63 feet above the Mississippi River's channel, said George Ryan, I-74 Corridor Manager and consultant to the DOT. The flooring for the eastbound bridge will be even more elaborate, because the span will have a pedestrian/bike lane on the downstream side.
As the flooring system is raised, workers also are preparing to build the arch for the Illinois-bound span. They have started to rebuild the blue/green towers that are used to support arch construction.
The DOT has moved the target date for opening the westbound bridge to the end of this year. It is more than a year behind schedule.
