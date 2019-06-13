Patricia Kirk sat with her family in the middle of Cork Hill Park watching all the action of kids running and playing, the Crooked Cactus Band playing, and everyone having a good time at the first of seven Party in the Park events the City of Davenport is hosting.
This area, a part of Davenport’s Third Ward, is a nice place to live, and has been a good place to raise her family, she said.
“I’m 24 and we’ve been here for almost 26 or 27 years,” said Niesha Kirk. “Everything down here is amazing. The park is a great place for the children. We even have P.U.N.C.H (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and we do Easter Egg hunts down here.
“If you come here on Easter you can’t find a parking place,” she said. “Everyone is down here. Our area has been good.”
Several hundred people turned out for the first party. Each of the Davenport city offices had a table where people could approach and learn more about what the particular office does.
At the County Auditor’s table, people could even register to vote.
“We’ve been planning this for about three months,” said Alderman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, and chair of community engagement for the council.
“I really wanted to make that a meaningful thing,” she said of being named chair of community engagement adding that it lined up with a number of the city council’s goals, including neighborhood revitalization.
The questions Megennis said she needed to answer were, “How do we really reach out to residents? How do we celebrate the neighborhoods and how to we get the residents of the city face-to-face with city staff?
“Cities are really complicated places and we wanted people to have a chance to meet the people they may be talking with on the phone and find out what’s going on in the city,” she said.
“Parks are so important to a city,” she added. Historically there were three plots for parks when the city originally was laid out with Lafayette Park being the only one left. “They’ve always been important.”
Doing some checking Meginnis learned there were about 150 weddings in Davenport parks last year, and about 450 birthday cakes in the parks helped to celebrate birthdays.
The area has a reputation for crime — and there have been shootings in the area recently.
But resident Patricia Kirk said it wasn't as bad as all that. “We don’t have too much on our street,” she said. There is a water problem which she had her husband call the city about, but she didn't know what is being done about it.
Will Brooke has lived in the neighborhood for two years, moving his family down from north Davenport.
“I liked the house and the neighborhood is more my style,” Brooke said.
Looking at all the people at the event, he added,” It’s good to see that the first one has a lot of people showing up so they don’t start to think of not doing it.”
What impressed Brooke was that, “Everybody from the city is here, not just one or two, but all the departments are here and all are helping to do it instead of letting it fall back on one department or one community group."
Ralph Kelly, of New Choices Inc., who volunteers for P.U.N.C.H. said the party in the park is overdue.
“But it’s good that it’s started and as you can see it’s blending in the community and then those that are helping to serve and making the community what it should be.
“The only thing that’s missing is the Davenport Schools but we’re trying to implement that as well,” Kelly said. It’s too late for this event, but it’s not too late for the rest of them. They can join in now that they understand and see what’s happening and be part in those areas that we’re going to next. That would make a complete village.”
Mayor Frank Klipsch said that the parties are an “Ongoing commitment we have for community engagement. As we move these around the city we hope people will follow along and meet new people as well as meet people in their own neighborhoods. We want engagement and we want people connected and we want neighborhoods connected.”