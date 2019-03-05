The most complex part of the new Interstate 74 bridge construction is underway.
The first segment of the arch is set, and the remainder will be erected as weather permits. It is a belated beginning to the "most precise" part of the bridge construction, but the Iowa DOT has not yet said to what extent weather delays could affect the overall timeline.
"It will take several months to complete the two Iowa-bound bridge arches," said Donald J. McDonald, district construction engineer for the Iowa DOT. "There is very little ice in our work zone right now. Ice in the river farther north will start melting when the temperature rises, so we anticipate there will be flooding soon.
"Unfortunately, there isn’t much that can be done to prepare for flooding, but we will continue working through it as best we can."
To keep the bridge on schedule and the Iowa-bound span open by year's end, the westbound arches must be completed by spring. This leaves about three months to finish.