First positive COVID-19 case at Rock Island Arsenal

A Department of the Army civilian who works at the Rock Island Arsenal tested positive for COVID-19.

The civilian, assigned to the Army Sustainment Command, is a resident of Scott County, was tested at a local community medical facility and is being included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health consolidated state-wide reporting, according to a news release from the Arsenal.

The employee’s last day at work was March 19. All personnel who work in the area of the employee were directed Tuesday night to go home and self-quarantine.

ASC employees, except those who are deemed mission essential, are teleworking. The command has begun the process of tracing and contacting people with whom the civilian might have had contact with over the past two weeks.

The employee’s workstation and area has been sealed off in preparation for deep cleaning.

“Rock Island Arsenal leadership places the health and safety of our personnel and their families as our highest priority. Our team will continue to closely monitor any developments that may impact our personnel and mission,” said Col. Stephen Marr, commander, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal.