Some kids struggled to hide behind their parents Sunday as Krampus stalked around Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities just outside of the Freight House. But not Moses Nissley.
The 5-year-old Tipton boy proudly posed with the towering half-goat, half-demon figure while his mother, Jennifer, snapped some photos.
His brother, Jaxon, 7, on the other hand, wanted nothing to do with Krampus, but all Moses could do was giggle.
Polar-opposite reactions to Krampus like theirs were quite common throughout the whole of the new Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities, a traditional open-air holiday market that took place Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the community's historic relationship with Kaiserslautern, Germany, according to its website, christkindlmarktqc.com.
Thankfully, the demented, horned character stuck to photos and storytimes throughout the weekend, and shied away from punishing wicked children as he does in centuries-old legends.
About 10 years ago, the Quad-Cities had a similar market, which was a sort of international holiday fair, said event co-chair Sarah Mullins, adding that Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities is kind of a “rebirth” of that event. Mullins is associated with Davenport Sister Cities, which is part of an international network that works to advance cultural awareness, exposure and exchange.
The group partnered with Davenport's German American Heritage Center to host the Christkindlmarkt in conjunction with other area sponsors, including the Freight House Farmers Market and the city of Davenport, Mullins said.
“We thought this area really was ready for it and excited about it,” Mullins said. “We (Davenport Sister Cities) actually looked at the German American Heritage Center initially as a partner,” she said. “And so this is the year, we decided.”
Planning began about a year ago, Mullins said, adding that organizers visited similar events in Des Moines and Chicago to get prepared.
And it was a "huge success,” she said.
Between the outdoor market and the indoor Freight House merchants, the event included some 45 vendors offering everything from German goods and jewelry to hand-painted gourds and Christmas trees, plus the standard farmers market fare. There was live music, including holiday favorites and traditional tunes, as well as live artist demonstrations.
“We've had the wool spinner ... spinning all weekend; we've got a clock maker over here working on cuckoo clocks; we’ve got a slate carver and a wood turner,” Mullins said.
As a first-time event, it was not “without some trials,” she said. “The sheer numbers of people who came out (Saturday) were so overwhelming to us. We had 4,000 people here I think before 1 (p.m.), and I was making Glühwein (a warm, spiced wine drink), and I could not stay on top of it,” she said.
A heater went out; the group ran out of commemorative mugs Saturday morning; and some vendors left early because they sold out of their items.
Mullins said at least 8,000 people visited the market throughout the weekend, and next year, the crew will be better prepared for the crowd.
“People have really just surrounded us and supported us, and it's been really good. The Quad-Cities always comes out,” she said.
Throughout the market on Sunday, people were buying Christmas trees and ornaments; noshing on bratwursts, schnitzel and sauerkraut from food trucks; and enjoying German beers, mulled cider, hot chocolate and more.
Children happily ran between the Freight House's outdoor playground and the KinderHaus children's tent, which offered traditional German tales; crafts such as making an Alpine hat; and appearances by Sankt Nikolaus (Saint Nicholas), Christkind (the “Christ child”) and, of course, Krampus, or as Prophetstown's Zach Cameron called him, “Satan Claus.”
Cameron came out with his wife, Amy, and son, Ashton, 12, to enjoy the day.
“It was something different. They haven't been to one before,” he said.
Amy said she read about the event on Facebook.
“It turned out to be a nice day for it,” Cameron said. “It worked out well.”
While Ashton didn't get his photo taken with Krampus, “he shook his hand,” Cameron said.
Nearby, Krampus lurked. He carried a bouquet of sticks in one hand, ominously smacking against each other.
“Those sticks are for you,” Cameron teased Ashton.
“I like getting out and supporting the smaller businesses and stuff,” Cameron said, adding that the family enjoys coming to the Freight House Farmers Market, too.
Other attendees echoed his sentiment.
“We just wanted to check it out,” said Melissa Blank, of Tipton, who came to the market with her husband, Adam, and children Rosie, 5, and Thatcher, 2.
“We've never seen this. My parents just went to one in Chicago, and they had a good time, so we wanted to see what was going on.”
The family giggled when Krampus approached. An outstretched claw waved toward Thatcher, who ducked behind his dad.
“The kids were a little afraid, but it's OK,” Blank said, giggling. “It's nice just to get a reason to get out, especially in the winter when everybody's kind of stuck inside.”
Mullins said organizers soon would be ready to work on next year's event. She said folks already are interested in attending or performing, and organizers will be looking for more sponsors and volunteers to pull it all off. It has been a learning experience for all involved, she said, but she's proud of what they put together.
“We'll definitely be restructuring a little bit for next year,” she said, “but I think that this is absolutely (an) event that is going to grow.”
For more information about Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities, visit christkindlmarktqc.com.