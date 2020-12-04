First United Methodist Church in Geneseo prepares virtual choir concert

GENESEO – First United Methodist Church in Geneseo is using the limitations of online-only worship to expand their seventh annual “Celebrate the Season” service from a single day to three Sundays, beginning tomorrow, Dec. 6, in addition to Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.

All services are online-only live at 9 a.m. and 10:30 at the church’s official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/GeneseoFUMC.

“We decided to use the lockdown as a challenge to get creative this year,” said Tim Brinkman, director of worship at the church. “Celebrate the Season is our annual pre-Christmas service where we share the story of the birth of Jesus through music, drama, and art.”

Rather than present the celebration on one Sunday, it has been expanded and will be offered on three Sundays.

According to Brinkman, every aspect of preparation requires careful planning – not just for learning the music, but to assure maximum safety for all involved.

